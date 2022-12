Not Available

TVB's general manager and talk show host Stephen Chan (Be My Guest) leads artistes Sammul Chan, Bernice Jan Liu and singer Kay Tse on a dangerous expedition to the arctic north of Iceland, Norway and Greenland. In this TVB 41st anniversary special, the team and the filming crew brave the extreme chill to inspect the process and impact of glacier meltdown and global warming, all in the hope of bringing home the message: We must protect our Earth before it's too late.