Not Available

Whether we love them or love to hate them, there is something about the rich and powerful that keeps us fascinated. From their rise and fall to their outrageous lies, and even murder, Vanity Fair captures it all and we just can’t turn away. Now, the true stories we have all devoured in Vanity Fair come to television. In each hour-long episode, viewers are treated to a sinful dose of power, wealth, deception and crime.