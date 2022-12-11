Not Available

Varan-TV was a Swedish TV-series, broadcast in Sveriges Television for two seasons, the first one in 1997 and the second in 1998. Created by the comedian group Varanteatern. The first season contained six half-hour episodes and the second season eight. In the first season Varanteatern represented themselves as a "crazy peep-show with more than 400 kg on stage". The episodes were a mixture of sketches played in front of an audience and prerecorded clips. Both of these elements were closely connected, for example: One person acting in a prerecorded clip which was shown could in the next second appear on the scene set. Some characters could appear repeatedly during an episode and also reappear in other episodes. The second season was composed of different sketches but now without the studio scenes.