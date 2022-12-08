Vares, Private Eye

Not Available

Private investigator, ladies' man, a hard-drinking pub regular - Jussi Vares is a hero poised between a rock-hard determination and laid-back nonchalance. As played by Antti Reini, Vares radiates all the vulnerability, loneliness and death-defying dedication of a man who may not have found his place and life, but can pretty much do without it. Created by bestselling crime author Finnish Reijo Maki, Vares has become the immensely popular protagonist of a series of crime novels that have now found their way onto the screen.