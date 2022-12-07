Not Available

Welcome to Variable Geo, a brutal battle between waitresses who serve up generous portions of energy blasts and vicious side orders of murderous martial artistry. The victorious walk away with millions, and the defeated lose everything. But this high-stakes sport has dark forces and dubious practices behind the fun and games. Lethal injections make steroids seem like vitamins. Instead of team prayer, there's demonic possession. Athletic sponsors are malevolent corporations with a more frightening agenda than increased market share. It's all just part of the game.