Varljivo leto '68

Not Available

TV mini series based on the extended version of the movie with the same name (http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0088338/). For the young man who lives in Serbian province town, the maturing coincides with the turbulent political events of the year 1968. Set in 1968 in the time of student uprising in the former Yugoslavia, it's a really fine comedy, with nicely portrayed characters, and lots of very funny scenes/situations. It centers around the eldest son (Stimac) of a family led by a strict authoritarian father in Danilo Bata Stojkovic's magnificent incarnation. The young Petar struggles to graduate from high school mainly for one reason-he is so infatuated with his Marxism teacher that he cannot think of anything else but her during the classes. So when the graduation time comes, he lies to his father about passing in all the subjects while in reality flunking in Marxism. Of course, the truth is not easy to hide and when it eventually comes out, his father is appalled and decides to punish him and lead his mind off from girls by finding a job for him in a local bakery. But that becomes complicated too when it turns out a beautiful and voluptuous girl is working there and she is an easy catch as well! Complications and comical twists just keep coming and coming here and the laughter never ceases.