Veer Shivaji was an Indian historical drama series that aired on Colors TV. The show focuses on the life of Shivaji, the 17th century founder of the Maratha Kingdom. It premiered on September 2, 2011 and was produced by Contiloe Telefilms, who had earlier created the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani on Zee TV. Due to the instant success and popularity and with TRP of more than 2.60, the show timing were extended to five days a week from 3 October 2011. After the introduction of adult Shivaji, the drama's target rating points began to dip drastically. The show was abruptly ended on May 25, 2012. They were also threatened by radical Muslims to end it.