Vegan Mashup

Not Available

An entertaining and informative vegan cooking show from Delicious TV. The hosts - cookbook authors Terry Hope Romero, Toni Fiore and Miyoko Schinner - share some of their favorite recipes, bringing along some exciting celebrity guest chefs to mix it up. This series brings fresh taste to some beloved, traditional dishes, and shows how easy it is to transition delicious plant-based meals into any home cook's culinary repertoire. Whether you're looking to incorporate healthier recipes into your week or considering the switch to a plant-based diet, this series will have you jumping off the couch and heading to the nearest market to stock up on everything you need to get started.