Not Available

Steve Darnell and his team of rat rod specialists are master automotive fabricators. They work out of a sprawling garage, Welder Up, on the outskirts of the Las Vegas Strip, re-building one-of-a-kind Mad Max-style "rat rod" cars out of hidden treasure for quirky customers. All-new series, VEGAS RAT RODS, premieres Thursday April 17 at 10PM ET/PT. An expert picker, Darnell finds hidden treasure buried in junkyards, farmers' fields and swap meets. He and his crew assemble his finds into rolling works of auto-art. In each episode of VEGAS RAT RODS, creativity and imagination are taken to the next level as each rat rod created represents the person it is being made for. From a shotgun gearshift and mason jar tail lights, to death row electric chair car seats and horseshoe gas peddles, each rat rod featured on VEGAS RAT RODS is equal parts discarded treasure, high-tech performance parts and wild imagination from Darnell and his entire team.