The summer of 1982 YLE TV1's director Kari Kyrönseppä was watching the Group Theatre in open-air theater Suomenlinna, Impi in danger, but not very enthusiastic about what they saw, however, drew attention to the role of the page Pirkka-Pekka Petelius that doodle likely the actual plot below. Kyrön Smith was considered kotvan Yle TV1 for a new kind of entertainment series, and asked Peteliuksen the willingness to start making the series. Petelius remembers that "it was just a mind-blowing offer." The two began to meet each other and tried to get some ideas together. Eventually, it was decided to form a series of comedy sketch series.