Venice the Series is Co-Created by Crystal Chappell and Kim Turrisi. Venice focuses on the life of Gina Brogno - a single, gay, self-made interior designer - living and working in Venice Beach, California. The plot follows Gina's human experience in connection with her various love interests, brother Owen, father The Colonel and myriad other characters that make up Gina's network of relationships. Gina is a strong, confident, and complex career woman who navigates her relations with people through an intense yet thoughtful prism. The convergence of Gina's experiences with a progressive, bohemian, and urban backdrop; provides an electrifying plot journey. The storyline offers the best of traditional soap romance, love stories, tragic happenings, and hairpin turns. But it is done in a new, savvy, and edgy format with unique character development, diversity of character, and tantalizing plot portrayal.