Verano de amor is a Mexican telenovela produced by Televisa. It is a remake of a famous Argentine telenovela, Verano del 98, adapted for the Mexican audience. The soap opera premiered on February 9, 2009, replacing the completed series Juro que te amo. Verano de amor aired in the United States on Univision. Verano de Amor became a phenomenon of cyberspace, the melodrama produced by Pedro Damian became the most watched on the internet to receive about 350 thousand visitors on your website, followers of Mexico, USA, Brazil, Spain, Colombia and Argentina. In Slovenia, Verano de Amor was broadcast by Kanal A and secured second place of the top programs with the highest audience of the channel. According to the magazine TVyNOTAS, Verano de Amor was the second most watched program in the afternoons on all U.S. Hispanic Broadcasters during your broadcast by Univision.