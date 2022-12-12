Not Available

Verminators is an American reality television series. It is produced by Original Productions of Burbank, California and broadcast in the United States on Discovery Channel, Canada on Discovery Channel and the UK on Virgin1. The program follows the employees of the Los Angeles-based pest control company ISOTech as they rid homes and businesses of rodents, cockroaches, termites, spiders, birds and other pests. The series began its run throughout North America on Discovery Channel in April 2008. A second season began airing in July 2009. It involves Masterson and the ISOTech crew, along with new recruits and associates, having traveled to Florida; ridding considered residents there of both typical and exotic pests that can be expected of a subtropical environment.