Not Available

Ever wondered what it's like to be an exterminator? Go behind the scenes of the business of busting pests. From roaches, to deadly bees, to rats, and even rare pests, like skunks. These exterminators aren't just any exterminator team, they're the Isotech exterminators, also known as the "Verminators". Get ready to see houses full of roaches, buildings full of rats, attics full of pigeons, and more!