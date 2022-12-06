Not Available

Private detective Veronica Clare is just like the traditional private eyes of the 1940's, except that she is: (1) non-violent (2) elegant (3) female But the classic film-noir style is there, complete with voice-over narration. Little is known of her past. Her headquarters is a jazz club in LA's Chinatown. All but one of the episodes were later combined and re-released as TV movies: Episodes #1 and #9 were combined and called "Affairs with Death". Episodes #2 and #8 were combined and called "Naked Hearts". Episodes #3 and #5 were combined and called "Deadly Minds". Episodes #4 and #6 were combined and called "Slow Violence".