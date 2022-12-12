Vertinskiy

Not Available

Biography of the most famous Russian chansonnier of the 20th century. The story of the artist who left Russia in 1919 and returned to the USSR in 1943, in the midst of World War II. Vertinsky lived, sang, and was popular in Constantinople, Paris, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, Harbin, Shanghai, and Moscow. He was loved by beautiful women, applauded by royalty and thieves. He was a bohemian man, light and cheerful. However, this painting, first of all, is about his kindness. On the ability not to judge, but to pity, to sympathize with anyone. And for this fate has gifted him with great success and late family happiness. This is a story of how a songbird, an artist, a frivolous creature can live a life of both envy and respect.