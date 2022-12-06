Vet School (US)

Not Available

Grab your stethoscope, leave your nerves at the door and step into the high-pressure, big-reward world at one of the top vet schools in the country, Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. Follow along with the first-year students who are learning to master the basics and fourth-year students, handling difficult cases from hamsters to horses. Students must quickly master tasks including restraining animals, repairing a bone fracture in a horse’s leg, inserting a pacemaker into a dog and removing an abscess from a pet turkey. All in a day’s work.