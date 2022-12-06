Not Available

VH1's popular franchise, "VH1 Goes Inside," is a celebration of America's favorite entertainers, performances, television series, specials, and memorable movie moments. Each "VH1 Goes Inside" takes viewers inside the shows, films and events that launched the most beloved musicians, comedians and characters from the worlds of entertainment and pop culture. "VH1 Goes Inside," features memorable clips of well-known performers at the beginning of their careers and beloved clips from television and m0vies. Each show features current interviews with the stars themselves and other celebrities about their personal experiences and memories that allow viewers a more intimate glimpse back at their favorite moments. In addition, interviews with the show's creators, producers, writers and crew reveal the behind-the-scenes stories never heard before.