VH1 Storytellers

The greatest singers and songwriters play their music and tell the stories behind their greatest songs on this acclaimed VH1 music performance series. Each one-hour episode takes viewers behind the scenes with a single artist or group, such as Kanye West, Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Dixie Chicks, Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, Green Day, featuring intimate musical performances and the first-hand stories behind the performer's hits and sentimental favorites.