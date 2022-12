Not Available

Per Sinding-Larsen has followed Kent during the band's last year. From the quartet composing their last album, the recording of it in New York and the band's last tour and concert. On the way, he met with fans, friends, colleagues and other artists and asked what Kent means to them. Everything is interspersed with flashbacks of the 26-year long story of how four friends from Eskilstuna became Sweden's biggest band.