Vicky (Carrie Wong) is an aspiring model entering a modelling reality show, while Victoria (Irene Ang) is the CEO of a real estate company sponsoring the show. Both get into a tiff over a crazy fan of Vicky, in their argument, they fall into the pool. Victoria awakes to find herself in the body of Vicky, while her own body is nowhere to be found. She can only lower herself down to play Vicky and continue as a contestant of the reality show whilst she unravels the truth behind the mysterious 'curse' and tries to locate her missing body. How would the high and mighty CEO adapt to a completely new and bedazzling modelling life? Will she be able to solve the many mysteries and survive the numerous crises that arise from the competition?