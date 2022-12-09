A dark comedy series about a high school and the two vice principals. McBride and Walton Goggins star as the V.P.s who are an in epic power struggle, vying for the top spot: to be school principal. The villain of the series is Walton Goggins, the other candidate for the vacant principal’s position. He and McBride square off throughout the series, throwing passive aggressive (and not so passive) shade at each other, wreaking havoc, in an attempt to throw one another off.
|Walton Goggins
|Lee Russell
|Danny McBride
|Neal Gamby
|Kimberly Hebert Gregory
|Dr. Belinda Brown
|Georgia King
|Amanda Snodgrass
|Busy Philipps
|Gale Liptrapp
|Shea Whigham
|Ray Liptrapp
