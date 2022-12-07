Not Available

Victor Ros

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Atlantis

Based on the known mystery and investigation novels by Jerónimo Tristante, based in the nineteenth century Madrid. Victor Ros is a bright Metropolitan Police Brigade of Madrid, the first Spanish elite force that employs scientific and deductive techniques. Other characters include Clara Alvear, a young woman from a traditional family who becomes the inspector's love interest. Lola 'La Valenciana' friend of the protagonist who works in a brothel. Don Armando, Ros' godfather and chief. And Roberto Aldanza a wealthy man, educated and ahead of his time.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images