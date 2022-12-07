Not Available

Victoria's Empire was a three part travel series that first appeared on television in 2007 on the television station BBC One. It was fronted by comedienne and actress Victoria Wood. Wood traveled around the world in search of the history, cultural impact and customs which the British Empire placed on the parts of the world it ruled. The documentary was called Victoria's Empire after the presenter, as Wood herself is named after the ruler of the British Empire, Queen Victoria. Wood specifically looked at places named after the monarch.