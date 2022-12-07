Victorious

Not Available

Chaos is coming to Tori Vega's life. The 16 year old is starting at a new high school; but not just any school. This is Hollywood Arts, a performing arts school where crazy talented students learn how to become real artists.. Until now, Tori didn't think she had much talent of her own, and was content to live in the shadow of her older sister, Trina. Now, that's all about to change... if Tori can see herself in a new light, even a spotlight! But Hollywood Arts is still a high school, and Tori is still the new kid. She'll have to find new friends, do homework, and just try to fit in. Will Tori grab a starring role in her new life?