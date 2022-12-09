Not Available

Video & Arcade Top 10 (often abbreviated as V&A Top 10 or simply V&A) is a Canadian game show broadcast on YTV from 1991 to 2006. Filmed in Toronto, Ontario, it is a competitive game show in which contestants played against each other in video games for prizes, with assorted review and profile segments on current games, music, and movies featured as well. V&A Top 10 is one of a select few English language Canadian game shows to run nationally for 15 years, joining Front Page Challenge, Reach For The Top, and Definition in that category. Reruns of this series from the late 1990s and 2000s have recently aired on GameTV.