Not Available

In VIDEO GAMES LIVE, a new PBS special, the world’s most beloved video game franchises come together to celebrate gaming culture and the incredible music surrounding it. An immersive event featuring the best game music performed by top-notch musicians and choirs combined with synchronized lighting, video, live action and audience interactivity, this performance was taped at the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. The lineup consists of never-before-televised live musical performances from the Mario, Zelda, Sonic, Halo, Warcraft, Final Fantasy, Castlevania, God of War, Civilization, Chrono Cross, StarCraft and Guitar Hero franchises, including a musical journey through classic gaming.