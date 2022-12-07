videoGaiden

Not Available

This unusual, funny, and controversial video game review show debuted on BBC 2 Scotland at the end of 2005. The show stars Robert "Rab" Florence and Ryan Macleod as they perform skits (often video game-related) and review both console and PC video games employing their thick Scottish accents, crude language and occasionally controversial but subject-impassioned humor to great effect. This show is based on the popular internet video game-review show "Consolevania" produced by the same team of Florence and Macleod.