Witness the Vietnam War, its roots, its battles, its heroes and the price paid in the name of freedom. This stunning, detailed collection shows the war with heartbreaking realism. It looks at troubling questions about America's justification for the conflict, the horrors of jungle warfare and the human calamity of the war. Ultimately, it profiles the courage of the soldiers who put their lives on the line in the name of patriotism. Vietnam War Stories is a grand scope project covering the war years of 1954 to 1975. The timing for this show is right with renewed interested in the conflict as it draws comparisons to the war in Iraq and Afghanistan.