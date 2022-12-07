Not Available

Vietnam War Story (1987) was an interesting made-for-cable series that aired for little over a year on H.B.O. The show was based upon the events that occurred during the Vietnam War era. The show revolved around every day situations that happened to soldiers, new recruits or families. The show was unique because of the way the film-makers used the subject matter. No glorification of damning of the war. Just a slice of life, how the events out in the field or at home were shaped by the Vietnam conflict. (Taken from IMDB)