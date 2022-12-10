Not Available

Noel Clarke leads an all-star cast in the brand new Tiger Aspect drama series Viewpoint for ITV, in association with Unstoppable Film and Television. Based on an idea by Fleabag and Emmy award-winning director, Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve, No Offence) and co-created and written by Edgar award-winner Ed Whitmore (Safe House, Manhunt), the gripping five-part drama follows a tense police surveillance investigation into a tight knit Manchester community and explores whether it is ever possible to observe the lives of others with true objectivity and zero effect.