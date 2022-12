Not Available

This is a new adaptation of the Romeo and Juliet story. At the Costa del Este circuit, Max and Victoria are rivals, but fall in love despite the rivalry between their two families. Max is a serious and methodical man, while Victoria is impulsive and mischievous. She dreams of becoming a Formula 1 driver. On the track they are rivals, but outside they are inseparable. Auto racing is a risky sport, but it is riskier to fall in love with the competition ...