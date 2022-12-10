Not Available

Vild med dans is the Danish version of Dancing with the Stars and is shown by TV 2 in Denmark. Seasons 1 and 2 were presented by Andrea Elisabeth Rudolph and Peter Hansen. Season 3 was presented by Christine Lorentzen and Claus Elming. Seasons 4-6 were presented by Andrea Elisabeth Rudolph and Claus Elming. Season 7 is presented by Christiane Schaumburg-Müller and Claus Elming. The show features four judges. Anne Laxholm, Britt Bendixen, and Jens Werner have been featured in all seasons. Season 1 featured Kim Dahl as the fourth judge. In season 2, he was replaced by Thomas Evers Poulsen, the only person to have appeared on the show both as a professional contestant and as a judge. Since season 3, Allan Tornsberg has been the fourth judge.