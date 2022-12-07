Not Available

Obesity in Canada is out of control and nowhere is it more apparent than in Taylor B.C. But this small northern community has decided to do something about their giant weight problem. To help them succeed, a team of experts are heading to Taylor including: Dr Ali Zentner, a physician who specializes in obesity, dietitian Maria Thomas, chef Jonathan Chovancek, psychologist Adele Fox and Garfield Wilson and Mike Veinot, two of the most hardcore trainers Canada has ever seen. VILLAGE ON A DIET is a groundbreaking series in its scope, its authenticity and – perhaps most of all – its potential to shake up not only the small town of Taylor, but the entire nation. It is a 10 part series and a special update show produced by Force Four Entertainment.