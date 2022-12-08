Vinnie Jones: Russia's Toughest

Not Available

Can Hollywood's hardest, Vinnie Jones, take on Russia's toughest jobs pitting himself against some of the wildest men and most extreme landscapes on earth? He's answering a personal life-long quest to find out why Russia is the toughest place on our planet to live, work and play. In this six part documentary series, Vinnie's challenge is to work, live and play alongside the men who hold down these jobs. Vinnie's punishing set of missions will span the biggest country in the world. Siberia alone is bigger than the USA, Alaska and Western Europe combined. It accounts for 1/12 of the world's entire landmass! On this vast stage, Vinnie will pit both brains and brawn against the following: Cowboys, Trawler Men, Rail Men, Bodyguards, Poacher Squad, Truckers.