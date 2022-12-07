Vinnie Jones' Toughest Cops (USA)

Not Available

Vinnie Jones on the front line, shoulder to shoulder with America s toughest cops in some of the most violent law and order battlegrounds on earth. We have seen American police forces in television dramas from The Wire to NYPD, but what is the reality for the crime fighters whose job it is to protect and serve? America is home to some of the most dangerous urban areas in the world, where drugs are plentiful and gangs are armed and dangerous. Vinnie is going to discover just how the police keep the fragile peace and what dangers they face everyday as they do their duty. So sit back and let Vinnie go where you or I would fear to tread, sit back and watch as he tests himself against the world s most brutal criminals, in the company of the world s toughest cops.