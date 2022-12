Not Available

Vintage Voltage follows Richard “Moggy” Morgan and his team of electric car experts and mechanics as they convert and restore classic cars into electric power. They are global leaders in electrifying classic cars including everything from Porsches to Land-Rovers. But they face a huge challenge as they re-engineer classic cars with 21st century power and technology while keeping the looks and appeal of the original. With some cars than 50 years old its never going to be easy.