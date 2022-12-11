女神探偵 VINUS FILE

Not Available

Got a case you can't crack, a mystery you can't solve? Then call on the Goddess Detective Agency where the busty Karen and her wild partner, Rio, will see to your every need! When this beautiful detective duo takes on a new case involving drugs and rape, it brings back painful memories for Rio whose sister was killed by a gang of sex-starved drug dealers. Could the same gang be responsible for this new threat? Hot-headed as she is, Rio must learn to control her anger in order to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, Karen's constant exposure to the lurid details of the case are causing her to lose control of her own insatiable lust. Will this pair of sexy sleuths be able to conquer themselves in time to solve the case? Or will the hunters become the prey?