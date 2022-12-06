Not Available

Vinyl

  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Jagged Films

Set in the early/mid-1970s, the life and times of a record executive, Richie Finestra (played by Bobby Cannavale). His record company, American Century, has fallen on hard times and he is busy negotiating its sale to Polygram Records. We see how he started in the industry, the start of his company, its ups and downs, the casualties of his progress and what rock music means to him. Meanwhile, he is also an accessory to a murder.

Cast

Bobby CannavaleRichie Finestra
Olivia WildeDevon Finestra
Ray RomanoZak Yankovich
Ato EssandohLester Grimes
Max CasellaJulie Silver
P. J. ByrneScott Levitt

