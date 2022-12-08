Violins Crossing The Strait

Not Available

This drama is based on the true story of Shogen Shin, a young boy growing up in Korea during the war. One day a traveling salesman who performs magic with a special instrument amazes him. Later on, he realizes that this magic is actually music coming from a violin. He is inspired by his teacher to start playing and learns a great deal about life. But when his teacher suddenly gets drafted for war, Shogen decides he should become inspiring to others like his teacher was for him. The drama is short (only two episodes long) but is a great story about a truly inspiring person.