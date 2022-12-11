VIP Gymnasium

Not Available

Trying to get Guo Xiao Mei - an heiress, fujoshi and magazine editor to join his gym, Gu Zhi pretends to be gay in order to fulfill her wishes. With her sharp fujoshi eyes, Xiao Mei immediately pairs him up with the gym's really hot boss, Qin Nan. Wanting to have a front row seat to their real-life 'romance', Xiao Mei agrees to sign up for a 5-year VIP Diamond membership. Ofcourse, to actually keep her from withdrawing her gym membership and/or buying up the whole gym, she's going to need proof of their relationship, isn't she?