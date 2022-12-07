VIPO, Flying Dog Adventures

Not Available

"VIPO  Adventures of the Flying Dog" is an exciting 3-D animation series, aimed primarily at young children and their families. It includes 26 episodes (11 minutes each), produced with the latest, modern technology and was completed in January 2008. Besides the original English version the series has been translated into about 30 languages, at this time. In the series, VIPO, a cuddly, cute dog, learns how to use his exceptionally long ears for flying! Together with his friends  Henry the stork and Betty the toy cat - he sets out from his home in Vipoland, to explore the real world. Together they learn about new places and cultures, through exciting stories, filled with fun, fantasy and adventure. In his travels VIPO meets and makes friends with some 50 lovable characters. The VIPO TV series is about the magic that lights up every child's dreams: fantasy! The stories in all 26 episodes are filled with imagination and humour, as well as interesting educational facts, enabling both children and their parents to enjoy an entertaining, wonderful experience, in a positive and non-violent environment.