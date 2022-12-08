Not Available

What should a man do if he lost his job? School fees must be paid and his wife may never look at him as the prince on her white horse? Vir beter of baie beter is Willie Esterhuizen's latest comedy with Wynand Vollenstee fame as the head of the house. The love of his life Barbara Botha played by Belinda Parkin. Lelia Etsebeth, Boetie's stewardess sister for Banana Airways flying because she has a cosmopolitan shoe store list which she is systematic checking off, or rather walking off.