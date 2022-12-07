Virgin Virtuosos

Not Available

Art genius and former master forger John Myatt has set himself the ultimate challenge. He believes he can take absolutely any novice and discover the artist within them. In this series, we put John’s skills as an experienced and gifted teacher to the test. In each episode, we give him a set of paints, a canvas and a celebrity art novice. John has just one day to find the budding artist within his pupil. His task is to coach them into creating a work of art that they never thought possible. If he succeeds, they’ll be surprised and delighted to have found a latent talent they didn’t know they had and Sky Arts viewers will have learned techniques they could use to find the artists within themselves too.