Not Available

Virtually There is a four-part television programme for key stage 2 pupils (primary school) learning foreign languages for the first time. Each episode focusses on a different language and culture. The German episode was shot in Berlin in February 2014 and features a group of five German friends who guide their British friend Charlie through Berlin via Skype. The series was produced by BBC Learning, transmitted on BBC Two and subsequently made available in short episodes online for use in classrooms around the UK.