“VIS A VIS” depicts the story of Macarena, a young girl confined in a women´s prison. Macarena's life is turned upside down when she is convicted and sent to prison. The fragile and innocent young woman must adapt to harsh prison world where the important thing is to survive. The struggle for survival depends on coexistence between inmates, characterised by alliances, betrayals and vendettas. Macarena soon discovers that too many people in jail are on the trail of 9 million euros stolen from a van...