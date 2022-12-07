Not Available

Vishnu Puran is an Indian television series directed by B.R. Chopra. It aired in 2003. It is based on the Vishnu Purana, an ancient collection of stories and scripture. Vishnu Puran tells of 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu, as well as other stories, such as the Legend of Dhruv. The chief roles are played by Nitish Bharadwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi as Lakshmi. Nitish Bharadwaj previously played the role of Vishnu's eighth incarnation, Lord Krishna, in Chopra's television adaptation of the epic Mahabharat. The music is composed by Rajkamal who also worked on Mahabharat. Even though Vishnu Puran did not prove to be as successful as Mahabharat, it did become popular among Shri Vishnu and Nitish Bharadwaj fans.