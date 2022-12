Not Available

This series by the BBC puts ten classical music composers head-to-head in their respective classical music era from baroque to the present day. Pitted against each other were: Bach and Handel, Mozart and Beethoven, Chopin and Verdi, Shostakovich and Takemitsu, and Philip Glass and Boulez. Each composer is supported by a knowledgeable advocate who argues the case as to why their chosen composer is the most visionary.