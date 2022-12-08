Visionaries: Inside the Creative Mind

Not Available

In this new series the world's top talent will take viewers inside their creative process, offering a rare opportunity to see how true masterminds bring their art to life. Academy Award(R)-winning director James Cameron; internationally renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, whose arresting work has appeared in Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair and Vogue; Tom Ford, the fashion designer who breathed new energy into Gucci and is now enjoying newfound success as the director of the Academy Award-nominated film A Single Man; and will.i.am, founding member of The Black Eyed Peas, Emmy(R)-winning actor, entrepreneur and seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, will all appear in this new one-hour weekly series.