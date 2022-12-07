Not Available

Shot with the latest high definition technology from a helicopter–mounted camera, planned to precision with compasses for optimum lighting and angles, and scored with traditional regional music, WLIW New York’s VISIONS® aerial series has thrilled PBS audiences nationwide. VISIONS® is a visual itinerary… an emotional visit to your family’s homeland… a souvenir of the trip of a lifetime… or the virtual realization of your fantasy vacation — whatever the inspiration, one thing’s certain — you won’t see these locations like this any other way.